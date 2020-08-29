King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,459,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,150 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.87% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $59,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth $325,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 100,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 125.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,756,972 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $64,582,000 after buying an additional 2,093,402 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at about $7,249,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on COG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.76.

COG traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,812,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.26. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.59 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.