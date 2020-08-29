King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 19,231.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 727,929 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Xylem worth $47,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the second quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 22,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Gardiner Nancy B increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 7,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.98. 484,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 711,692. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.25.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.64.

In other news, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $81,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,711.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

