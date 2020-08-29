King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,216,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,963 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.20% of Emerson Electric worth $75,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 70.7% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,729. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.83.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

