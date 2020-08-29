King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,084 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,015,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $73,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,610,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,309,000 after purchasing an additional 108,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,630,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,786,000 after acquiring an additional 188,678 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Black Knight by 8.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,536,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,332,000 after acquiring an additional 282,538 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,893,000 after acquiring an additional 58,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 55.5% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,456,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,571,000 after purchasing an additional 519,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BKI traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.32. The company had a trading volume of 548,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,090. Black Knight Inc has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $84.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BKI. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.30.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

