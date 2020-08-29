King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 14,803 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,418,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,803 shares during the period. PerkinElmer comprises approximately 1.6% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 2.17% of PerkinElmer worth $237,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PKI. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra upgraded PerkinElmer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $803,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 23,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $2,755,924.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,215,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,538 shares of company stock worth $4,078,944 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PKI traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.91. 682,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,236. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $123.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.34 and a 200 day moving average of $95.14.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $811.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.32 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

