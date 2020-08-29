King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 149,872 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,134,327 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 149,872 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $57,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 298,504 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,985,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth $874,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on EOG Resources from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.55.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,362,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. EOG Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 76.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

