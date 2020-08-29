King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 181,166 Shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 675,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181,166 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.20% of Fortive worth $45,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its stake in Fortive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 11,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in Fortive by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 13,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 39,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total value of $836,818.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,951.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $360,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,985,326.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,857,144 shares of company stock worth $627,156,617. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fortive from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fortive from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.38.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.83. 2,956,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,938,362. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Fortive Corp has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $80.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Corp will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

