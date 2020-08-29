King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 206,026 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,594,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206,026 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $95,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,707,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,669 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,424,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,272,000 after purchasing an additional 321,855 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,703,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,194,000 after purchasing an additional 129,034 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,486,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,717,000 after purchasing an additional 309,673 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,022,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,724,000 after purchasing an additional 64,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE USB traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,665,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,258,854. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $38.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on USB shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.