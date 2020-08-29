King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 31,524 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,230,295 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 31,524 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.4% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $203,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,123,947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,110,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,084,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,846,010,000 after acquiring an additional 528,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,781,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,401,723,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454,341 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,184,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,407,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,362,234 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,001,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,414.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,254,784.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,496,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.53.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,183,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,094,042. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.62 and a 200 day moving average of $90.18. The stock has a market cap of $197.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $114.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

