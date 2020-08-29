King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 41,866 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,568,966 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,866 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 1.19% of National Instruments worth $60,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in National Instruments by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 59,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 27,398 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,086,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,496,000 after buying an additional 675,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in National Instruments by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,842,000 after purchasing an additional 63,001 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 6.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 163,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,682,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,545,000 after purchasing an additional 34,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NATI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 483,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day moving average of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.98. National Instruments Corp has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $47.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $301.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that National Instruments Corp will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

In other news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $199,600.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

