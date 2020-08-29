Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 911,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 786,366 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 1.52% of Kirby worth $48,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Kirby by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kirby by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,851 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEX traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.43. 1,058,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,358. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.57. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $92.30. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $541.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.37 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kirby from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Kirby from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kirby has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

