Kleros Trading Up 18.1% This Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $81.03 million and approximately $11.15 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001351 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. In the last week, Kleros has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002175 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000082 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kleros Token Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 520,580,290 tokens. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

