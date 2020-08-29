Klimatas (KTS) Tops One Day Volume of $583.00

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $27,965.95 and approximately $583.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00486193 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00022307 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00010821 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002709 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00011969 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000274 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00012802 BTC.

About Klimatas

KTS is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com . Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

