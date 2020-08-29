KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

NYSE KNOP opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $409.66 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KNOP. ValuEngine lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

