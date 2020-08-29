Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) is Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s Largest Position

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares during the quarter. Kornit Digital makes up 3.1% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.70% of Kornit Digital worth $15,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Kornit Digital by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 47,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the second quarter valued at $318,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 38,939 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,349,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,022,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kornit Digital by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,383,000 after buying an additional 51,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.15. 185,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,894. Kornit Digital Ltd has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $63.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

