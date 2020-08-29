Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

KLIC stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,263. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $150.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,762 shares of company stock valued at $169,633 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,478,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,986,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,448,000 after purchasing an additional 659,072 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,396.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 622,296 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61,044.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 502,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

