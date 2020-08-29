Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 712.50 ($9.31).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAND. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 760 ($9.93) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC decreased their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 679 ($8.87) to GBX 573 ($7.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 740 ($9.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Martin F. Greenslade sold 16,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 556 ($7.27), for a total transaction of £93,091.08 ($121,639.98).

Shares of LON:LAND traded down GBX 4.10 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 578.10 ($7.55). 2,259,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 563.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 644.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a PE ratio of -5.14. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of GBX 399.80 ($5.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.94, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.48.

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

