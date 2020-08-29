Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Purchased by Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ

Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Landstar System accounts for 0.9% of Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSTR. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 71.0% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 13.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 25.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Landstar System by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ LSTR traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $134.44. The stock had a trading volume of 211,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,872. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.05. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $136.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.03). Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $823.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LSTR. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Landstar System from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.73.

In other Landstar System news, Director Larry J. Thoele sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $377,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,971.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,760.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

