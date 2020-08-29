LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on LC shares. ValuEngine raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on LendingClub from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on LendingClub from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE LC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market cap of $390.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $15.29.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $43.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.53 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 22.73%. The business’s revenue was down 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in LendingClub by 69.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LendingClub by 1,022.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in LendingClub during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in LendingClub by 60.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

