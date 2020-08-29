Lightning Bitcoin Trading 8.5% Lower This Week (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market cap of $5.60 million and approximately $501,978.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00012573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.47 or 0.00498409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000531 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.