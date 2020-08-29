LINA Price Tops $0.0120 on Major Exchanges (LINA)

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. LINA has a market capitalization of $3.55 million and approximately $44,095.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINA token can currently be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LINA has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LINA alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $634.69 or 0.05511443 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00034694 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003682 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA (LINA) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 296,424,967 tokens. The official website for LINA is lina.network . LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LINA

LINA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.