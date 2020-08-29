LiquidApps (DAPP) Hits One Day Volume of $91,574.00

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. LiquidApps has a market cap of $26.74 million and approximately $91,574.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0388 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network and Switcheo Network. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002371 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00123839 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (DAPP) is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,041,137,804 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,512,843 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . LiquidApps' official website is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

