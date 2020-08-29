Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Trimmed by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 29.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 89.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $395.59. 709,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $376.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

