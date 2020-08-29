Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is Spark Investment Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Spark Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.3% of Spark Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 37,005 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,272,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,390,324. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The company has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $171.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.60.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.88.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.