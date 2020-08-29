MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MGNX. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 4,489 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $114,334.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,054.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $201,525.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,589 shares of company stock worth $423,105 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGNX traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.30. The stock had a trading volume of 195,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,343. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. MacroGenics has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 214.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

