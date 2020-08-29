Manna Trading 6.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Manna has a market capitalization of $655,436.91 and $3.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Manna has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Manna coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange and SouthXchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004874 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,370.40 or 0.98674029 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,809,607 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,000 coins. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency . Manna’s official website is www.mannabase.com

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manna should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.