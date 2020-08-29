Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,370,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 716,780 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.21% of Marathon Petroleum worth $51,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,114,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,194,000 after buying an additional 140,283 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 846,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 109,796 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 301.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 34,881 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 30,463 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,083,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,462,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day moving average is $35.49. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.18.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

