MarketPeak Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (PEAK)

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 29th. MarketPeak has a market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $144,199.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MarketPeak token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001300 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00145263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.63 or 0.01654311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00201230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00186887 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000148 BTC.

MarketPeak Token Profile

MarketPeak’s total supply is 114,518,391 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,960,692 tokens. MarketPeak’s official website is marketpeak.com

MarketPeak Token Trading

MarketPeak can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.