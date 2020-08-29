Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stake Increased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 677,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,159 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 1.09% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $139,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $3,808,411.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,047.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $280,449.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $10,962,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MLM stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.32. The stock had a trading volume of 576,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,191. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.42. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

MLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.35.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

