Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $48,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mastercard from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.38.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $10.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $366.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,540,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $367.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

