Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lifted by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 3.1% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $53,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.38.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.87, for a total value of $19,905,372.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,826,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,125,284,511.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock valued at $320,098,053. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA traded up $10.12 on Friday, hitting $366.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,540,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,518,137. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.86. The firm has a market cap of $356.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

