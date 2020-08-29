Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by RBO & Co. LLC

RBO & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,239 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 5.1% of RBO & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $21,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth about $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.40.

NYSE MCD traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,211,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,329. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.18. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $221.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.