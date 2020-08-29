MCO (MCO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $15.66 Million

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 29th. One MCO token can now be bought for $5.72 or 0.00049605 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cobinhood, LATOKEN and Bittrex. MCO has a total market cap of $90.34 million and $15.66 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MCO has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MCO alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00041441 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $636.55 or 0.05520370 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003718 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00034671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto . The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto . The official message board for MCO is medium.com/@Crypto.com . MCO’s official website is crypto.com

MCO Token Trading

MCO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Livecoin, Cobinhood, Cashierest, OKEx, Upbit, DDEX, IDEX, Coinnest, HitBTC, ABCC, Bittrex, Liqui, Huobi, Binance, Bithumb, YoBit, Bit-Z, LATOKEN, BigONE, Coinrail and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.