Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Stock Position Cut by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust comprises approximately 3.7% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,391. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.41% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.04.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $2,912,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,229,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,062,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 599,069 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,383 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

