Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Horizon Investment Services LLC

Horizon Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.8% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Shares of Medpace stock traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $127.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $726,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,594,124.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 214,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total transaction of $27,290,707.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,542,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,575,912.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,100,302 shares of company stock worth $130,999,733 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.