Memetic / PepeCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,117.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market cap of $336,964.26 and approximately $1,117.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.00743976 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00011255 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006328 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00041814 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.26 or 0.01070044 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 27.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

