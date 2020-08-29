Merculet Trading 79.5% Higher Over Last Week (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. One Merculet token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, OKEx, Bilaxy and Hotbit. During the last week, Merculet has traded 79.5% higher against the US dollar. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and $131,579.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00145764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.30 or 0.01650735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00201588 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00186321 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Merculet Token Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,244,212,914 tokens. The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, OKEx, Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

