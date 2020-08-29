MicroBitcoin Trading Up 16.7% Over Last 7 Days (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 29th. In the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded up 16.7% against the dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $6.11 million and $309.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002276 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

MicroBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

