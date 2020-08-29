Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.47.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIME shares. Raymond James raised Mimecast to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mimecast from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Mimecast stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,388. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 608.25, a P/E/G ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Mimecast has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $54.40.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $115.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.30 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 1.12%. Mimecast’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert P. Nault sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $208,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,703 shares in the company, valued at $363,611.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 5,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $266,920.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,650.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 407,042 shares of company stock valued at $17,799,382. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mimecast during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

