Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MITK shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $112,654.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,034.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,255,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,127,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,616,000 after buying an additional 645,726 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Mitek Systems by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 236,076 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MITK traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.72. 344,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,044. The stock has a market cap of $525.60 million, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.26. Mitek Systems has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $13.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.39 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

