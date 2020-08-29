Moin (MOIN) Achieves Market Cap of $30,376.43

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One Moin coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX. In the last seven days, Moin has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Moin has a total market cap of $30,376.43 and approximately $261.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Moin Profile

Moin (CRYPTO:MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,423,288 coins. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

