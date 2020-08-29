Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,692,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,249 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Mondelez International worth $86,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,120,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 10.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,208,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,522,000 after buying an additional 2,503,118 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,705,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,956,000 after buying an additional 2,041,195 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Mondelez International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,190,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Mondelez International by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,102,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,864,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,269,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average is $52.91. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock valued at $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

