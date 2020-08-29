Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,465 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in AbbVie by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in AbbVie by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,938,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,808,627. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on AbbVie from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.87.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

