Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,986 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,199,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242,706 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $174,706,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $107,905,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,927,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,047,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,349,000 after purchasing an additional 563,375 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.09. 316,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,993. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.62.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

