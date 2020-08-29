Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 67,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $24,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 271.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,548,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,968,271. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.30.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.