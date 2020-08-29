Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,609 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.26. 342,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,620. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $120.20 and a 1 year high of $195.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.56.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

