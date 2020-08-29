Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 45,969 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,969 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.1% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $11,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,600,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539,566 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,407.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,466,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,315 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 47,086,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967,579 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,023,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,195,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $32.21. 1,711,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,862,380. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.18.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

