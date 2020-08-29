Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,576 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,311,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,438,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,101,000 after purchasing an additional 485,092 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.06. 179,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,725. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.94. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $34.92.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

