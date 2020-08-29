Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 35.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 386,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,926 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 3.3% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $35,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,848 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $61,822,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 867,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,130,000 after purchasing an additional 313,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,925,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,401,000 after purchasing an additional 289,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 233.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 300,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,012,000 after purchasing an additional 210,416 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,785. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $108.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.14.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.