Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,838 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.71. 696,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,125. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

